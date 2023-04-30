FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

