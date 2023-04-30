FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.