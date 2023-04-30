FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.