FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,008 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.39 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.