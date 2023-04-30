FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

