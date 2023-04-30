FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 57,874 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

ET stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

