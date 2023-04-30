FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 896,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,423,000 after buying an additional 86,296 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $207,728,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

COP stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

