FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.