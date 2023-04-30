FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUB opened at $104.34 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.