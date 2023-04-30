FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,872,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.36 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $391.60. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.69 and a 200-day moving average of $346.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

