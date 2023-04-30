FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,531 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

