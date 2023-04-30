Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE FBIN traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.