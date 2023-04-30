Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE FBIN traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.