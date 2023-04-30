Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,530. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

