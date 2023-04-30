Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 6,534 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Shares of DE traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,770. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

