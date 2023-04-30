Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 17,814 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $65,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.29. 5,979,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,649. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

