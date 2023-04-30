Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Target worth $51,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 3,432,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

