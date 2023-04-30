Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,544 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.34 and a 200 day moving average of $397.33. The stock has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

