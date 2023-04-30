Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 251 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. 3,983,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,223. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

