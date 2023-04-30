Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $59.68 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $59,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,541,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Ciena stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.04. 1,216,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,747. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

