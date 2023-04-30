Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 778,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,498,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

