Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FISV opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

