FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,230. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,976,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.