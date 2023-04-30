First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.28 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

