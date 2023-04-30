First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.28 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
