First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
