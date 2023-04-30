First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 175,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

