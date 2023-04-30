First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FPF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $20.67.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

