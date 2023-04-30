First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FPF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $20.67.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.