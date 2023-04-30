First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

