First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FIF opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.