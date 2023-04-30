First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $18.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,340,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 468.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $221.88.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at First Solar

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.28.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.