First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 270 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.12. The company had a trading volume of 578,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,926. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

