First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 25,678 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $64,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

UBER stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,516,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,998. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

