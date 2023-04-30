First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 44,219 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Ponce Financial Group worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 7,117.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDLB shares. TheStreet lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,966.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,709.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 15,000 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,966.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,894 shares of company stock valued at $336,802. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 197,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Featured Articles

