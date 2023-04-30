First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $10,080,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $6,663,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OEC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 430,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

