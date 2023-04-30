First Pacific Advisors LP Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 914,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,262. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

