First Pacific Advisors LP Has $422.88 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 6.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $422,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,404,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

AIG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

