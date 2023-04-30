First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. 218,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

