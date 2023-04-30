First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,054 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $133,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,489. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

