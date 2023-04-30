First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First National Price Performance

Shares of FXNC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. First National had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First National will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

First National Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First National’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First National in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in First National during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First National

First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

