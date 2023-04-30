First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$23,325.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,325.00.

Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Todd Anthony bought 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$7.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About First Majestic Silver



First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

