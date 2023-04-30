First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 324.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 560,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.4 %

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of FHB opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.