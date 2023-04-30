First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) vs. Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 0 0 2.00 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $776.01 million 2.54 $217.61 million $2.61 7.93 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.04 $8.79 million $3.07 8.01

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 27.92% 12.18% 1.50% Harleysville Financial 33.57% 13.77% 1.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

