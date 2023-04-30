Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

