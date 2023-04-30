Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.93 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

