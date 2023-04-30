Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $227.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

