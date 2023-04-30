Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

