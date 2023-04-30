Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $201.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

