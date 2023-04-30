Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.94 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

