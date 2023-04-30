Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,948 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,345.45%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.