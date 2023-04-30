Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 18,732 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,587,000 after buying an additional 1,800,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.25 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.