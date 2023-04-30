Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $346,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

