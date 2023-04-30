Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.